Quit India, 75 Years On

Last updated on: August 09, 2017 12:23 IST

August 9, 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, the final campaign by Indians, led by the Congress party, against the British empire.

The movement would end five years later in Independence and Partition.

It was a time of glory and pain, of heady days when ordinary Indians were driven by a higher cause, to fight for the freedom of their motherland.

The movement, led by Mahatma Gandhi, gave the country two famous slogans.

The first was aimed at the British ruling India: 'Quit India' or 'Bharat Chhodo'.

The second was aimed at Indians, telling them how to achieve the first: 'Do or Die!' or Karenge Ya Marenge!

These slogans have since gone down in the annals of Indian history as uniting the nation towards the goal of Independence.