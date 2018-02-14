Poem from the Anda Cell: I Refused to Die

February 14, 2018 14:57 IST

Imprisoned in the Nagpur Central Jail's notorious 'Anda Cell' is a professor trapped in a wheelchair.

Diagnosed with permanent post-polio paralysis of the legs, he is 90% disabled, and needs help to perform necessary bodily functions.

Additionally, he has high blood pressure, spinal pain and a heart problem.

Professor G N Sai Baba of Delhi University was convicted in March 2017 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for having links with Maoists, and sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in Gadchiroli.

From the Anda Cell, Professor Saibaba sent his wife Vasantha Kumari a series of poems, the first of which is published here:

I REFUSED TO DIE

When I refused to die

my chains were loosened

I came out

Into the vast meadows

Smiling at the leaves of grass

My smile caused intolerance in them

I was shackled again

Again, when I refused to die

tired of my life

my captors released me

I walked out

into the lush green valleys under the rising sun

smiling at the tossing blades of grass

Infuriated by my undying smile

They captured me again

I still stubbornly refuse to die

The sad thing is that

They don't know how to make me die

Because I love so much

The sounds of growing grass

November 2017. (Remembering October 1917)

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com