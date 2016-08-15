Youth killed in fresh Kashmir clashes, toll reaches 58

August 15, 2016 22:58 IST

One youth was killed and another critically injured on Monday in fresh clashes between protesters and security forces in Kashmir, taking the death toll to 58, even as curfew remained in force in some parts of Kashmir.

A youth injured in clashes between protesters and security forces at Batamaloo in the city was brought to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital with ‘grievous injuries’, a police official said.

The doctors declared him ‘brought dead’, he said adding efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

In another incident in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district, one youth was critically injured after being hit by a tear smoke shell in the head, the official said.

Earlier, a youth injured during clashes last week succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar on Monday morning.

Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat, who was injured during clashes between protestors and security forces in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district on August 12, succumbed at SKIMS hospital, a police official said.

Bhat had sustained injury to his head.

“Curfew remained in force in five police station areas of old city and Hazratbal zone in Srinagar district and Anantnag town in south Kashmir as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order,” the police official said.

He said restrictions on the movement of the people were in force in rest of the valley.

Internet and mobile services across the valley remained suspended as part of the security drill ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

While broadband services were snapped on Saturday evening, the mobile telephony was suspended late in the night on the same day.

While all mobile phone services used to be shut during the Independence day celebrations over the past 10 years, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited mobiles were working on Monday.

“Only BSNL postpaid mobiles are working while broadband services are available only at Lal Chowk, Sonawar and Bemina telephone exchanges,” the official said.

Normal life remained paralysed for the 38th consecutive day due to curfew, restrictions and separatist sponsored strike following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

The separatist camp, headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, have asked the people to observe the day as ‘black day’ by hoisting black flags atop all buildings.

The separatist camp is spearheading the protests in the Valley over the civilian killings during the protests against Wani’s killing.

As many as 58 persons including two cops have been killed and several thousand others have been injured in the clashes that began on July 9.