You let Panchkula burn for political benefits: Court slams Khattar govt

Last updated on: August 26, 2017 14:52 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday slammed the Haryana government, for the ongoing unrest in the state, post conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case saying that “you let Panchkula burn for political benefits”.

The high court asked the state government for details of the Dera chief’s movable and immovable properties in Punjab and Haryana till the next hearing that will be held on August 29.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said important points on internal security was discussed during the high level meeting called at the home minister’s residence in the national capital, one being violence post Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction.

The National Security Agency and Intelligence Bureau chief were also present in the meeting held at the home minister’s residence in Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah also held a meeting with Haryana party in-charge Anil Jain at Delhi BJP headquarters to the prevailing discuss situation.

On the other hand, Anand Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Additional director general of police Law and Order, said that the security at borders have been beefed up due to ongoing army and police joint operation in Panchkula.

Kumar said that since train operations have been suspended, supporters will try to use road transport to return to their homes. He said that all districts under MRT Zone are on high alert.

Additional Provincial Armed Constabulary has been deployed in concerned districts and Intelligence Machinery is keeping a vigilant eye on all developments.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said he has been briefed by DGP, the situation is peaceful and curfew has been lifted in three districts. He added that the state is on alert for the next 48 hours.

Image: A bike burns in the violence following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in Panchkula. Photograph: PTI Photo