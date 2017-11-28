rediff.com

WTF! Donkeys jailed in UP for eating 'costly plants'

November 28, 2017 11:01 IST

Believe it or not, two horses and two donkeys were rounded up and kept in the district jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalun for almost three days for allegedly damaging saplings in the prison premises. 

 

Jail superintendent Tulsi Ram Sharma said, “Various types of saplings were planted in the district jail premises for beautification.”

 

“Those were damaged by the horses and donkeys. Hence, I rounded them up,” he said.

The owner of the animals, Kamlesh, said the horses and donkey were released on Monday evening.

“For two days, I could not find my horses and donkeys. When I came to know that they are in jail, I sought the help from local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. It was with their intervention the animals were released,” he said.

