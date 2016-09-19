World rallies behind India after Uri attack

Last updated on: September 19, 2016 22:16 IST

Russia, France, Canada and Afghanistan on Monday joined several other countries in condemning the Uri attack which claimed the lives of 18 army personnel even as United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon hoped that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Expressing their solidarity with India in its hour of loss, the countries said they stand with the government of India in the fight against terrorism.

Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said, "Regarding the Pathankot Indian air base attack in January 2016, we are very concerned about the terrorist attacks near the Line of Control. We are also concerned about the fact that, according to New Delhi, the army base near Uri was attacked from Pakistani territory.

"We believe that this criminal act will be investigated properly, and that its organisers and perpetrators will be held accountable. We confirm our continued support for the Indian government's counter-terrorism efforts," the statement added.

Condemning the attack, France said it "remains at India's side in the combat against terrorism. It calls on every state to fight effectively against terrorist groups operating on their territory or from their territory against other countries."

France also recalls the importance it attaches to bringing calm and the peaceful settlement of disputes in the region of Kashmir, a French Foreign Ministry statement said.

France called for decisive action to be taken, in accordance with international law, against the terrorist groups targeting India, particularly the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

The deputy spokesperson for the French ministry of foreign affairs and international development in Paris said, "After that of Pathankot earlier this year, this attack reminds us that India, like France, is a victim of terrorism.

"More than ever before, we remain at the side of our strategic partner, India, for fighting this scourge. As underscored by the President of the French Republic during his India visit in January this year, all countries must effectively combat terrorism emanating from their territory or from territories under their control."

He also asserted that nothing can justify terrorism, which must be combated everywhere with the same determination.

Hoping that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice, the UN Secretary General said re-establishing stability and preventing any further loss of life will be the priority of "all involved".

Acting High Commissioner for Canada to India Jess Dutton said, "The government of Canada extends condolences to the victims and their families. We are appalled by these attacks and stand with the government of India in the fight against terrorism."

Condemning the attack, Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Shaida Abdali said the countries that use terrorism as instrument of foreign policy, should not only be isolated but also held accountable for taking away innocent lives.

Noting that his country, which has been a victim of terrorism for a long time, can "share the pain", he said it was high time that international community chalks a new course of action to "effectively and actively" deal with the countries which use terrorism as state policy.

The United States and the United Kingdom had also condemned the attack on Sunday.

Image: School students holds placards during a protest against terror attack at Uri Army base, in Ranchi. Photograph: PTI