Won't return to India till I feel 'safe from unfair prosecution': Zakir Naik

July 04, 2018 15:54 IST

Zakir Naik, the controversial Islamic preacher who has been staying abroad to evade arrest in various cases in India, on Wednesday said he would not return home till he felt "safe from unfair prosecution".

Naik's statement, issued through his PRO in Mumbai, came amid reports that he was being deported to India from Malaysia.

"The news of my coming to India is totally baseless and false. I have no plans to come to India till I don't feel safe from unfair prosecution," said Naik in the statement.

He added that he would "surely return to my homeland" when he feels "that the government will be just and fair."

External affairs ministry sources said that they have not received any communication from the Malaysian government regarding the deportation of Naik to India.

In January, the MEA had made a formal request to Malaysia to deport Naik, wanted by India for allegedly inciting youngsters for terror activities through his hate speeches.

The sources said the MEA was yet to receive any official confirmation from the Malaysian authorities regarding Naik's deportation.

Naik is facing various cases, including for hate speech and money laundering, in India and has been staying abroad to evade arrest.

The National Investigation Agency had first registered a case against the 51-year-old Naik under anti-terror laws in 2016 for allegedly promoting enmity between different religious groups.

The NIA and Mumbai Police, subsequently, had also carried out searches at 10 places in Mumbai including residential premises of some of the office bearers of the foundation run by Naik.

The foundation was earlier put on restricted list by the home ministry for receiving funds from abroad.