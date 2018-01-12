Won't intervene in SC judges' issue, says government

Last updated on: January 12, 2018 21:19 IST

The government on Friday made it clear that it was not going to intervene in the issue of four seniormost judges of the Supreme Court dubbing the situation in the top court as "not in order", saying the judiciary would resolve the matter itself.

Sources in the government said since such an issue has never erupted in the past, the executive would prefer to adopt a wait and watch policy.

"Our judiciary is reputed all over the world, is independent and will sort out the matter itself," Minister of State for Law P P Chaudhury said.

The sources said that since it was an internal matter of the judiciary, the government had no say in it and did not wish to interfere.

But, at the same time, they said that the apex court should settle the issue at the earliest as the faith of the people in the judiciary was at stake.

In an unprecedented move, four seniormost judges of the Supreme Court called a press conference and said that the situation in the apex court was "not in order" and many "less than desirable" things had taken place.

The second seniormost judge after the chief justice of India, Justice J Chelameswar, said, "Sometimes, the administration of the Supreme Court is not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened in the last few months."

The other judges present at the press conference were justices Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph.

Image: Supreme Court judges Jasti Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo