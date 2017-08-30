WATCH: Woman loses baby as doctors argue inside delivery room

August 30, 2017 12:46 IST

An argument between two doctors inside the operation theatre at a hospital in Jodhpur cost a woman her baby, officials said.

The incident took place at the Umaid Women and Children Hospital on Tuesday when gynaecologist Ashok Nainwal and anaesthetist M L Tak entered into a verbal spat over checking the heartbeat of the child, said Amilal Bhat, principal of the S N Medical College, which runs the hospital.

One of the doctors later walked out of the operation theatre. The child succumbed due to falling pulse rate, he said.

The incident vent viral after somebody present in the delivery room made a video of the development.

Bhat said one of the doctors (an assistant professor) has been suspended and the file of the other doctor has been sent to the personnel department at Jaipur on the government’s direction.

“An inquiry committee has also been constituted to probe the matter,” he said.

The woman, identified as Anita, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning. She was taken to the labour room, where a doctor checked her and recommended an immediate caesarean delivery.