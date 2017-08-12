Woman killed in ceasefire violation by Pak army in Poonch

rediff.com

August 12, 2017 10:28 IST

A 40-year-old woman was killed in firing by the Pakistani army at border villages and Indian posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

“The Pakistani army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons and mortars from 0515 hours in Poonch sector along the LoC,” a defence spokesman said.

Indian Army personnel guarding the border posts retaliated strongly and effectively.

The exchange of fire stopped at 0645 hours, he said.

Around 05.20 am, mortar shells fired from across the border exploded near the house of Mohammed Shabir at Gohlad Kalran village, killing his wife Raqia Bi, a police officer said.

On August 8, the Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in the Krishnagati sector of Poonch district, killing Sepoy Pawan Singh Sugra, 21.

Till August 1 this year, there have been 285 instances of ceasefire violation by the Pakistani forces. In 2016, the number was significantly less at 228. 

