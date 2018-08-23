Witness in Unnao rape case dies, Rahul alleges 'conspiracy'

August 23, 2018 23:15 IST

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused in the case.

One of the witnesses in the rape case of a minor girl in Unnao, in which Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar was allegedly involved, has died, prompting Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to say he smelled a conspiracy in his 'mysterious' death.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the alleged rape case, said the safety and security of witnesses is the responsibility of the state police and it was not in the domain of the central agency.

According to the information shared by Uttar Pradesh Police with the CBI, the witness, named Yunus, who ran a general merchant shop in Makhi village, where the MLA and the victim lived, was allegedly not well for sometime.

He was suffering from liver ailments for some time and died last week, they said.

Rahul Gandhi, who is in Germany, took to Twitter and cited a news report that the witness 'died under mysterious circumstances' and was 'buried hurriedly without getting his post-mortem done'.

'The mysterious death & hurried burial without an autopsy, of the key witness in the #Unnao rape & murder case, involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, smells of a conspiracy. Is this your idea of 'justice for our daughters', Mr 56?' Gandhi wrote in comments while re-tweeting the story.

Yunus was a witness in the CBI case involving fatal assault on the father of the rape victim allegedly by the brother of the MLA Atul Singh Sengar and four others.

The father of the rape victim had died in the prison where he was kept on the alleged false charges under the arms act.

In Unnao, Circle Officer of Safipur Vivek Ranjan Rai said Yunus died due to liver cirrhosis on Saturday.

"He was undergoing treatment in Kanpur, Unnao and Lucknow. The family members did not want post-mortem conducted. They had said Yunus was bedridden for three months and died while undergoing treatment at his home," Rai said.

Yunus' family has given a statement to the police that he was suffering from liver ailment since 2013 and his death is the result of the disease, Uttar Pradesh Police sources said.

They said documents related to the treatment undertaken by Yunus have also been recovered by the police.

On Wednesday, the rape victim's uncle submitted a letter to Unnao Superintendent of Police, demanding that the body be exhumed for post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause of his death.

The deceased's brothers Mohammed Raeef and Jan Mohammed reached the SP office today and said their brother died due to liver ailment.

"The uncle of the rape survivor told us that if you go for post-mortem, you will get Rs 10-12 lakh," the brothers told reporters in Unnao.