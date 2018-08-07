With Opposition's support, TDP MP elected to Parliament committee

August 07, 2018 10:28 IST

Telugu Desam Party MP CM Ramesh was elected to the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Tuesday after the opposition unitedly voted for him.

Ramesh, whose party has only six members in the Upper House, got maximum 106 votes out of the three candidates who were in contention.

While Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhupender Yadav bagged 69 votes and Janata Dal-United leader Harivansh, who is likely to be the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's post, received only 26 votes.

Both Yadav and Ramesh got elected to the Public Accounts Committee, which audits the revenue and the expenditure of the government.

"It is a victory of morality against arrogance," Ramesh said.

Sources said the entire opposition, including the Congress, supported Ramesh's candidature.

The victory comes days ahead of the election to the post of deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha where the opposition is contemplating to field a common candidate.

The PAC comprises of not more than 22 members, of which 15 are from the Lok Sabha, seven from the Rajya Sabha.

MPs from both the houses elected members of the PAC from among themselves through election.

It is formed every year and its chairman is appointed by the speaker of the Lok Sabha.