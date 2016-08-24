Will Modi send army to save Baloch leaders? Sena taunts PM

August 24, 2016 15:47 IST

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reference to Balochistan in Independence Day speech, Shiv Sena on Wednesday sought to know if he will send the army to save the Baloch leaders who have been charged with sedition for backing his remarks.

Five cases, including that of sedition, were registered recently against three top Baloch nationalist leaders in Pakistan who backed Modi's supportive words on their struggle in Balochistan.

"Baloch leaders have paid a heavy price for supporting PM Modi. Serious offences like waging war against Pakistan have been registered against them. This is a part of Pakistan's tyrannical attitude," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

"What will our PM do in their support now? Will he send the army to save Baloch leaders from Pakistan or will he once again give a speech denouncing Pakistan's action against them? These leaders are facing trouble only because they supported PM Modi's speech," it said.

The Sena also questioned Modi on the action he planned to take against those waving Pakistani flags in Kashmir.

The Bharatiya Janata Party ally also said Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's stand on holding talks with Hurriyat to improve the situation in the Valley is completely wrong.

On August 15, from the historic Red Fort, Modi had said people from Balochistan thanked him for highlighting the atrocities the Pakistani State inflicted on the people of Balochistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan later said Modi crossed the "red line" by talking about Balochistan and asserted it will "forcefully" raise the Kashmir issue during the next month's United Nations General Assembly session.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri in a speech last week alleged that the Indian government "fully supports the ongoing insurgency in Balochistan".

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort, August 15. Photograph: Press Information Bureau