Why Army chief General Suhag is in China

November 21, 2016 14:51 IST

Army chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag on Monday began his four-day China visit during which he will hold talks with the top PLA leadership and visit key military installations to deepen bilateral cooperation and mutual trust.

Gen Singh, who is accompanied by a high-level military delegation, is scheduled to meet a number of high-ranking dignitaries of Peoples Liberation Army and Central Military Commission during his visit from November 21-24.

CMC is the overall high command of the Chinese military and is headed by President Xi Jinping.

"This visit is an opportunity to re-engage PLA in field of defence cooperation and build upon existing mutual cooperation and trust between the two nations," a statement by the Indian Army said.

The delegation will also be visiting military installations, including infantry division and army air defence brigades, it said.

The visit aims at engaging China on subjects of mutual concern and shared interest, which include terrorism, humanitarian assistance and peace keeping training, the Indian Army said.

The visit comes amidst growing stronger economic and military ties between the Asian giants and follows high-level diplomatic and military exchanges between the two neighbours.

The visit also coincides with a joint military exercise (Exercise Hand in Hand), between two armies which is underway in Pune and will be followed by the visit of General Zhao Zongqi, Commander, Western Theatre Command of PLA in the second week of next month.

While issues relating to the Line of Actual Control continue to exist, the northern borders have remained calm.

However, India is in the process of beefing up its borders with China through raising of a mountain brigade, deployment of modern artillery and tanks besides creating greater airfield infrastructure among others.

