What the court verdicts in 2G case say

December 21, 2017 18:07 IST

Former telecom minister A Raja, Dravida Munnetra Kazagham MP Kanimozhi and 15 other accused were on Thursday acquitted in the politically-sensitive 2G spectrum allocation scam cases by a special court which held that the prosecution "miserably failed" to prove the charges.

Read the full text of the verdict here

Raja and Kanimozhi, daughter of DMK supremo M Karunanidhi, were also let off in another case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate under the money laundering law arising out of the 2G scam in which Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal was also named as an accused.

It was alleged in this case that Rs 200 crore was paid by Swan Telecom (P) Ltd promoters to the DMK-run Kalaignar TV.

Read the full text of the verdict in the 2nd case here

Image: A Raja interacts with DMK workers at his party office in Ooty during the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Photograph: Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff.com.