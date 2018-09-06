What SC said on Section 377

Last updated on: September 06, 2018 14:26 IST

Delivering a landmark judgment decriminalising gay consensual sex, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said: "I am what I am. So take me as I am."

Homosexuality is no longer a crime in India, five Supreme Court judges on Thursday ruled in a consensus judgment.

These are the main takeaways from the verdict.

IMAGE: People belonging to the LGBT community celebrate after the Supreme Court's verdict of revocation of Section 377 in a Mumbai NGO. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

1. Part of IPC’s Section 377, which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary

2. Denial of self expression is akin to inviting death

3. LGBT community possesses same human and fundamental rights as other citizens

4. Courts must protect dignity of an individual as right to live with dignity is recognised as fundamental right

5. So far as consensual unnatural sexual act in private is concerned, it is neither harmful nor contagious to society

6. Govt, media must give wider publicity to SC judgment so that LGBTQ community doesn't face discrimination

7. Due to Sec 377, LGBT members were forced to live in hiding and as second class citizens while others enjoy right of sexual orientation

8. History owes apology to LGBTQ community for denying them right and compelling them to live life of fear

9. Denial of right to sexual orientation is akin to denial of right to privacy

10. Society cannot dictate sexual relationship between consenting adults as it a private affair