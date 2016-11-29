Weatherman predicts heavy rains in TN from Wednesday

November 29, 2016 16:53 IST

A well-marked low pressure over Bay of Bengal and Indian ocean is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours, and bring heavy rainfall to coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry from December 1, MeT office said on Tuesday.

The forecast indicates revival of the north east monsoon, which has been rather inactive, especially in northern parts of the state since its onset in October end.

"Monday's well-marked low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean persists. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 24 hours," the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said.

Accordingly, strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on December 1 and 2, it said, and advised fishermen against venturing into sea, starting Wednesday.

"Those who are already in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast immediately," it added.

The northeast monsoon brings the bulk of Tamil Nadu's annual rainfall (48 per cent) and became active in October end.

However, several parts of the state, especially in the north, including the state capital are yet to receive significant spells of rain, causing concern.

This is in contrast to the situation last year during the monsoon, when four northern coastal districts -- Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallore and Cuddalore -- suffered a deluge following unprecedented downpour. Tuticorin in southern Tamil Nadu too had faced the monsoon fury.

