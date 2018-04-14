We joined Kathua rally to control the situation: BJP minister

April 14, 2018 17:02 IST

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Forest Minister Choudhary Lal Singh. Photograph: ANI

The resignations of two Bharatiya Janata Party ministers, who courted controversy by attending a rally supporting those accused of raping and killing a young girl in Kathua, will be handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for further action, said senior BJP leader Ram Madhav.

The senior BJP leader said the resignation of the ministers was to address the fears of not only its ally People's Democratic Party and the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also the entire nation.

Madhav, who is the party's general secretary in-charge of the state, also said that the state government was told to withdraw the directive of the tribal affairs department on encroachments by nomads in forest land.

Madhav, who attended the legislative party meeting of the state BJP MLAs and MLCs, said state party president Sat Sharma will send the resignations to the chief minister.

Forest Minister Lal Singh and Industries Minister Chander Prakash Ganga tendered their resignation in view of a perception being created, he said.

He lashed out at the Congress, alleging that it was trying to politicise the issue which should not be done.

"We, including the BJP which is in the government, will ensure justice for the girl and punishment for the culprits," he said.

Asked about the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the incident, the BJP leader said, "The police has completed the probe and now it is in the court of law. It is for the court to decide."

IMAGE: BJP leader Ram Madhav with J&K Deputy CM Nirmal Singh. Photograph: ANI

Ganga and Singh had hit out at the police for arresting 'one or the other person at will' in connection with the rape and killing of the 8-year-old girl in January this year.

Asking why the probe was not being handed over to the CBI, Lal Singh had said, "We too want that the real accused be punished... We have heard you. We will not allow this jungle raj, under which they (police) are picking up people at will, to continue. What kind of investigation are they doing”.

The 'Hindu Ekta Manch', from which the BJP distanced itself, had also taken out a rally holding a tricolour to press for their demand.

The incident and use of national flag had evoked sharp reaction from Mufti.

'Appalled by the marches and protests in defence of the recently apprehended rapist in Kathua. Also horrified by their use of our national flag in these demonstrations, this is nothing short of desecration. The accused has been arrested and the law will follow its course,' she tweeted.

Lal Singh, meanwhile, defended his participation in a rally, saying that it was meant to defuse the situation and restore normalcy.

"We had gone to defuse the situation created due to migration one and half months back. We told them they should go back. Abdul Gani Kohli (minister) was sent to the house of the victim, so that an ugly situation was not created," he told reporters.

"I had gone there, (ministers) Bali (Bhagat) and (Abdul Gani) Kohli had gone to Nowshera and Sunderbani to listen to people. Should we not listen to them? For what are we people's representatives? Should we allow people to burn the state and die," he asked.

Lal Singh said their primary responsibility was to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state.

IMAGE: Industries Minister Chander Prakash Ganga. Photograph: ANI

"Is it fine that state keeps on burning and the people become violent... I do not believe in Hindu-Muslim politics. Everybody is equal for me," he said.

He said they had gone to Rasana as they had a responsibility to reach out to the people.

"Migration had taken place. Our party leadership, the party president, sent us there with responsibility. They did the right thing. We sat with over 5,000 people and made them understand. They heard us and went back to their homes," he said.

He said that people were told that an inquiry would be held and they wouldn't be harassed.

He claimed that the people in Kathua suspected that the inquiry would not be impartial and demanded a CBI probe.

"We put forth their demand before the party as well as chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who rejected it and said the Crime Branch would probe the matter," he said.

"The people told us that one probe panel was replaced by another and then by a third one. I want there to be peace and normalcy in the area. Those responsible should be punished but a wrong person should not be blamed," he said.

The body of the girl was found in Rasana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.

On January 23, the government had handed over the case to the Crime Branch which formed a special investigation team and arrested eight people, including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable.

Lawyers also opposed the action, alleging that minority Dogras were being targeted.

"The way some media persons created a certain perception in the country is wrong. We had gone to defuse the situation created due to migration," he said.