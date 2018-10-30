WATCH: Rahul's sweet moment as he feeds ice-cream to a child

October 30, 2018 16:10 IST

Rahul, who is on a two-day tour of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, ended his first day on a sweet note.

Wearing a black tee and a big grin, the 47-year-old Congress president was seen waiting for his ice-cream at the popular shop “56 Dukan”, his elbows on the counter, in a video posted by the Congress on Twitter.

Flanked by senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rahul Gandhi watched the man behind the counter prepare a serving.

However, just when Rahul is served the treat, he notices a little boy.

“Hello!” he greets the child. “Ice-cream logey? (want some ice-cream?),” he asks him and offers the child the first bite. The kid happily laps up the sweet treat.