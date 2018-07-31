rediff.com

Watch LIVE! Parliament's monsoon session

July 31, 2018 11:02 IST

On Monday, Parliament witnessed protests over the publication of the National Register of Citizens in Assam with Home Minister Rajnath Singh asserting that the Centre had no role in the preparation of the draft list and it was done on the directives of the Supreme Court.Singh also asked the opposition parties not to create panic and to politicise the "sensitive" issue.

The TMC and Congress on Tuesday have given an adjournment motion notice to the Lok Sabha over the NRC draft release.

 

Rajya Sabha TV
Lok Sabha TV

 

 

 

