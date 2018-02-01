WATCH LIVE! Union Budget 2018

rediff.com

February 01, 2018 10:40 IST
 
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the current National Democratic Alliance government's fifth and arguably his toughest budget.

In his final budget ahead of the 2019 polls, the FM seeks to address agriculture distress, create jobs and boost growth while at the same time stick to fiscal prudence.

With the recent elections in Gujarat indicating erosion of BJP's rural vote base, Jaitley may also unveil incentives for the farm sector.

Will he fulfil the expectations of all?

To know all this and more, watch the live streaming of the budget presentation from the Lok Sabha, right here.

Tags: Arun Jaitley, BJP, National Democratic Alliance, Lok Sabha, Gujarat
 

