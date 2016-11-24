Watch LIVE! The Demonetisation Debate in Parliament

Last updated on: November 24, 2016 12:18 IST

To find a truce with a united opposition, which has disrupted both the Houses of Parliament since the beginning of the Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday joined participate in the discussion on demonetisation in Rajya Sabha.

Since the first day of the ongoing Winter Session, the opposition leaders are calling for the Prime Minister to speak on the issue.

Even though most of them support the government's move on fight against black money, they are protesting against the way it was implemented as even after third week of the announcement on November 8, long queues can be seen outside ATMs and banks, with people looking to either exchange or deposit old notes.

Rejecting the demand of opposition parties to roll back the decision on demonetisation, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu yesterday said the nation has supported the government's step to unearth black money and added that the decision has been taken keeping in view of the welfare of the farmers and the marginalised sections of society.

