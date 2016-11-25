rediff.com

Watch LIVE! The Demonetisation Debate in Parliament

Watch LIVE! The Demonetisation Debate in Parliament

November 25, 2016 11:03 IST

 
Lok Sabha TV
Rajya Sabha TV

 

 

Parliament is expected to see yet another day of washout with an aggressive opposition insisting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Parliament during the debate on demonetisation.

Watch all the action LIVE on Rediff.com

