Last updated on: August 10, 2016 18:22 IST

The Rajya Sabha will take up a discussion on Jammu and Kashmir issue. The assurance was given by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday as the Upper House witnessed noisy scenes during the Zero Hour with the Opposition demanding a discussion. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is likely to take up the issue of Dalit beatings and the floods.

