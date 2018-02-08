WATCH LIVE! Parliament's Budget Session

February 08, 2018 11:01 IST

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in both Houses, the session is expected to be stormy.

MPs of the Telugu Desam Party MPs, a Bharatiya Janata Party ally, held a protest outside the Parliament demanding Special Status for Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP has issued a whip asking its members to be present in the House on Thursday.

The government may introduce some important bill, sources said.

A discussion on the Union Budget will also take place.