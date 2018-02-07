rediff.com

WATCH LIVE! Parliament's Budget Session

February 07, 2018 10:52 IST
 
Lok Sabha TV
Rajya Sabha TV
 
 

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

The discussion started on Tuesday and the motion is likely to be adopted by the House, where the ruling National Democratic Alliance has a big majority, on Wednesday, following the prime minister's reply.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a whip asking its members to be present in the House on Wednesday.

In his reply, Modi is expected to respond to the Opposition attack on his government over a host of issues, including alleged tardy employment generation, the state of economy, agriculture and foreign affairs, among others, and will list its achievements.

