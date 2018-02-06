rediff.com

WATCH LIVE! Parliament's Budget Session

WATCH LIVE! Parliament's Budget Session

February 06, 2018 11:33 IST
 
Like the winter session of the Parliament, the budget session has also begun on a stormy note.

Even as the Opposition continue to target the Narendra Modi government over a host of issues, the government seeks to pass the instant triple talaq bill.

