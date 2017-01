January 31, 2017 10:49 IST

The Budget Session will begin today with President Pranab Mukherjee addressing a joint session of Parliament. The government will later table the Economic Survey of India. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is scheduled to present the Union Budget on February 1.

This will be for the first time that Union Budget will be presented on February 1 instead of the usual February 28.

Battle lines have already been drawn and the opposition has insisted on a debate on demonetisation.