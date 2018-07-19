Watch LIVE! Parliament's Monsoon Session

rediff.com

Last updated on: July 19, 2018 13:21 IST

A showdown between the Opposition and the Narendra Modi-led government is likely with the government planning to introduce the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill 2018 in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The government has proposed changes to three sections of the RTI Act, which are related to ranks, salaries, allowances and tenure of the Chief Information Commissioners and Information Commissioners of the Centre and states.

On Day 1 of the session, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted Telugu Desam Party’s no-confidence motion against the Modi government. The motion that is to be taken up on Friday has ended the impasse that had washed out the Budget session.

 

Proceedings in Rajya Sabha were largely smooth after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu agreed to take up the TDP members’ demand of a debate on the grant of special package for Andhra Pradesh, sometime next week.

