Watch LIVE! Opposition vs Government in Parliament

December 08, 2016 11:01 IST

 
The trend of disruption of Parliament proceedings over the demonetisation issue is likely to continue on Thursday with the Opposition parties insisting on their demand for discussion with voting rule in Lok Sabha and an apology by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha.

The discussion if it goes through could break the logjam in both houses of Parliament which first met on November 16 for the winter session but have seen little business owing to the stand-off between the government and the opposition over demonetisation and its fallout.

