WATCH LIVE! All the action in Parliament

December 14, 2016 10:59 IST

 
After a four-day hiatus, Parliament will meet on Wednesday during which fireworks are to be expected.

Even as the notes ban deadlock continues in both the House of Parliament -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- the Opposition is set to corner the government on the alleged involvement in a hydel project scam in Arunachal Pradesh.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has said the party would take up the issue of the vigilance report accusing Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju of influencing payments for a hydro project contract in Arunachal Pradesh.

