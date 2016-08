August 02, 2016 11:05 IST

Tuesday is the 12th day of monsoon session of Parliament. The crucial GST bill is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha this week.

The BJP on Monday issued a whip to its members asking them to be present in the House for the next three days during which the party expects the legislation to be passed.

Catch all the live action from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha here.