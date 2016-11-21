Government vs Opposition duel in Parliament

November 21, 2016 10:49 IST

A united opposition is all set to corner the government in Parliament today on the banning of old notes. The Congress has issued a whip to its parliamentarians to attend the parliament while leaders of opposition parties met to chalk out a joint strategy.

Opposition leaders met on Monday morning and are likely to raise the demand of a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations that the move -- billed as one to curb tax evasion and corruption -- had been selectively leaked to the BJP and its "friends".

According to media reports, all outfits including the Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (United), Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party and Left parties are on the same page on the issue and will step up their offensive in both Houses.

