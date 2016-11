November 18, 2016 10:52 IST

It's set to be another stormy day in Parliament with opposition parties determined to corner the government on the issue of demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, which has caused massive outrage across the nation.

The government decision to demonetise currency has evoked sharp reaction from the opposition, including Congress, Left, TMC, AAP and the JD-U, who have been very vocal on the issue.

