Winter session of Parliament gets underway

November 16, 2016 11:01 IST

The month-long winter session of Parliament, which begins on Wednesday, is expected to be a stormy one with opposition parties determined to corner the government on several issues, including the issue of demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, which has caused massive outrage across the nation.

Nine new bills, including the Goods and Services Tax, the surrogacy regulation, the Indian Institutes of Managements Bill to confer statutory status to institutes and competence to award degrees and the HIV AIDS Prevention and Control, Mental Health Care and Consumer Protection Bill will be taken up for consideration and passage in this session.

The recent government decision to demonetise currencys has evoked sharp reaction from the opposition, including Congress, Left, TMC, AAP and the JD-U, who are ready to pin the government down on the issue. Various parties have separately given adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha. They have also given notice for suspension of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue and highlight the plight of the common man.

