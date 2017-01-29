Watch LIVE! Beating the Retreat ceremony

rediff.com

January 29, 2017 16:58 IST

Beating the Retreat ceremony, which marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations, is underway at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

This year, 16 military bands, 16 pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions are participating in Beating the Retreat ceremony. Besides, one band each of the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will also form a part of the event.

Another band of the State Police and Central Armed Police Forces, comprising Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and the Delhi Police are also taking part.

