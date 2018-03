March 16, 2018 10:50 IST

The Telugu Desam Party on Friday formally quit the National Democratic Alliance. N Chandrababu Naidu-led party will also move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government over the injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh.

The repercussion of this will be felt in the Parliament which is witnessing incessant disruptions.

Watch the live telecast from the Parliament.