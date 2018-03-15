WATCH LIVE! All the action in Parliament

rediff.com

March 15, 2018 11:11 IST

The Finance Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha amid din on Wednesday, without a discussion.

Disruptions are most likely to continue on Thursday also over scores of issues like PNB scam, special status for Andhra Pradesh and formation of Cauvery management board. 

MPs of several parties, including National Democratic Alliance partner Telugu Desam Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Trinamool Congress, continue likely to their protests.

 

Watch the live telecast from the Parliament. 

 
