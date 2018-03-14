rediff.com

WATCH LIVE! All the action in Parliament

March 14, 2018 11:11 IST

Both Houses of Parliament have failed to transact any legislative business for last seven days, even the Finance Bill could not be taken up.

MPs of several parties, including National Democratic Alliance partner Telugu Desam Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Trinamool Congress, continue their protests on various issues.

Several MPs have given adjournment motion on Wednesday too. Will the House run on eighth day of the he second leg of the Budget Session?

Watch the live telecast from the Parliament. 

 
Lok Sabha TV
Rajya Sabha TV
 
 

Tags: Houses of Parliament, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Telugu Desam Party, National Democratic Alliance, Trinamool Congress
 

