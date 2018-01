Last updated on: January 05, 2018 11:22 IST

Friday is the last day of Winter Session.

The Congress has issued three-line whip for its members in the Rajya Sabha, asking them to remain present in the house on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also issued a whip asking all its MPs to remain present in both the houses of Parliament on Friday.

The Opposition insists that the triple talq bill should be sent to a select panel. Will the government give in to Oppositions' demand?

