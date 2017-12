December 15, 2017 11:01 IST

After a bitter Gujarat poll campaign, the winter session of the Parliament will begin on Friday and will continue till January 5.

The government is expected to table 25 pending bills and 14 new ones, including a bill providing Muslim women the right to seek maintenance in case of triple talaq.

Another key bill will be granting constitutional status to the backward castes commission. The bill was stalled in the Rajya Sabha by the Opposition in the last session.