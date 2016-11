December 01, 2016 11:04 IST

It's the 12th day of Winter Session and the Parliament has barely functioned. The opposition parties met shortly before the House proceedings began and decided to raise the issue of hacking of verified Twitter accounts of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress in both Houses.

With the Opposition set to fire fresh salvos at the government, once again a washout of proceedings is expected.

WATCH ALL THE ACTION LIVE HERE.