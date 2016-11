Last updated on: November 28, 2016 13:11 IST

With opposition parties launching a nationwide protest against note ban, both the Houses are likely to witness disruptions.

The opposition leaders have decided to seek an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks.

The PM also met senior ministers ahead of the session, while Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi chaired strategy meet of party Lok Sabha MPs.

Watch all the action LIVE on Rediff.com