Watch LIVE! All the action from Parliament

After passing the Lok Sabha test, the contentious bill that criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims, is set to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha today. Will the government overcome obstacles in the lower house?
WATCH THE LIVE DEBATES HERE.
After passing the Lok Sabha test, the contentious bill that criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims, is set to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha today. Will the government overcome obstacles in the lower house?
WATCH THE LIVE DEBATES HERE.
Met a celebrity?
Email us photos & videos
this
Comment
article