WATCH LIVE: All the action from Parliament

August 08, 2016 10:56 IST

Major tax reform -- goods and services tax bill -- will be taken up by Lok Sabha on Monday, with virtually all political parties backing this legislation.

GST, the biggest economic reform since 1991, is likely to sail through smoothly in the Lower House. It will replace a raft of different state and local taxes with a single unified value added tax system to turn the country into world's biggest single market.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to intervene during the debate on the bill in Lok Sabha. This will be his first full speech in Parliament in 2016.