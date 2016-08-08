rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » WATCH LIVE: All the action from Parliament

WATCH LIVE: All the action from Parliament

August 08, 2016 10:56 IST

 
Lok Sabha TV
Rajya Sabha TV

 

 

Major tax reform -- goods and services tax bill -- will be taken up by Lok Sabha on Monday, with virtually all political parties backing this legislation.

GST, the biggest economic reform since 1991, is likely to sail through smoothly in the Lower House. It will replace a raft of different state and local taxes with a single unified value added tax system to turn the country into world's biggest single market.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to intervene during the debate on the bill in Lok Sabha. This will be his first full speech in Parliament in 2016.

Tags: GST, Lok Sabha, Parliament, Rajya Sabha TV, Narendra Modi
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly