WATCH LIVE! All the action in Parliament

March 20, 2018 10:55 IST

Will Parliament finally function? For the past 11 days, ever since Parliament reconvened for the second part of the Budget session, protests have been washing out proceedings, due to which no business has been transacted.

On Monday, the notices for no-confidence motion against the government by the Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress could not be taken up in the Lok Sabha due to noisy protests by several parties, which washed out the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament.

Watch the live telecast from the Parliament.