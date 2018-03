March 22, 2018 10:50 IST

Will Parliament finally function?

The proceedings in Parliament were washed out for the 13th consecutive day on Wednesday as members of some parties like the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Telangana Rashtra Samithi continued with their noisy protests, with the Lok Sabha unable to take up the notices of no-confidence motion against the government for the fourth day.

