Warned for staring, guard killed 25-year-old Infosys engineer

January 31, 2017 10:14 IST

Hours after the murder of 25-year-old Infosys systems engineer on the company premises in Pune on Sunday and subsequent arrest of a security guard, police probe has revealed that the guard allegedly murdered the woman because she had objected to him staring at her and warned that she would complain to the authorities.

Rasila Raju OP was found dead in the conference room on the ninth floor of Infosys premises in Hinjewadi. She had injury marks on her face and primary examination revealed that she was strangled to death.

Following their investigations, police zeroed in on security guard Bhaben Saikia, who was seen entering the office after Rasila on Sunday afternoon.

He was nabbed from Mumbai Monday as he was trying to flee to his home.

According to police, Rasila reported for work around 2.30 pm Sunday. She was communicating online with team members in Bengaluru, said police. That evening, the Bengaluru team members said that Rasila was not taking calls, police said. Security officers were informed and they found Rasila dead.

Senior inspector Arun Waykar, Hinjewadi police station, said, “Our investigation suggests that sometime on Sunday afternoon, the victim objected to the suspect staring at her and warned him that she would lodge a complaint. Later, she took a break.

When she was entering the office again, Saikia followed her past the access door on the pretext of taking details of some computers. Inside, they had an argument, during which he hit her on the face and strangled her with a networking cable. He took her access card with him.”