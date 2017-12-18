Vikas won, so did Gujarat: PM Modi

December 18, 2017 16:37 IST

Election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was inching towards victory in the two states.

“I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP. I assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly,” he said in a series of tweets.

He also said the results proved that there is a strong support for “politics of good governance and development”.

“I salute the hardworking BJP karyakartas (workers) in these states for their hard work which has led to these impressive victories,” he said.

In another tweet in Hindi, Modi said development won and so did Gujarat.

The BJP on Monday headed for a record sixth straight victory in Gujarat assembly polls, and was set to evict the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, tightening the party’s grip over the country’s politics with general elections only 18 months away.

‘BJP victory is win of Modi’s development’s agenda against politics of appeasement’

BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday said the party’s victory in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls is the win of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda against the politics of casteism and appeasement.

In a series of tweets, Shah attributed the party’s victory in Gujarat to Modi’s popularity and the public welfare works carried by the Centre and the state government.

The victory of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly polls is a win of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda against the politics of dynasty, casteism and appeasement, he tweeted.

Shah greeted people and party workers in both states and thanked them for reposing their faith in the BJP.

The BJP chief also congratulated and complimented the party’s state leaders in both states for the victory.

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory sign after BJP’s success in Himachal and Gujarat assembly elections on his arrival for the winter session of Parliament. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo