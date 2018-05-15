Varanasi: 16 dead, several trapped as part of under-construction flyover collapses

May 15, 2018 20:43 IST

A portion of an under-construction flyover near the Cantt railway station in Varanasi collapsed on Tuesday, leaving at least 16 dead and several feared trapped under the debris, police said.

The incident occurred post-noon, officials said, adding rescue teams were rushed to the spot. Senior police and administration officers also reached the site of the incident.

Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, "16 bodies have been recovered and three people have been safely rescued."

"It is feared that several people are buried under the rubble," an official said.

Some vehicles were also crushed in the incident, they added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident while Deputy Chief Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is reaching on the spot, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.

The chief minister has directed the district administration and Public Works Department officials to take all necessary steps for relief and rescue operations.

"I express grief over the incident. My condolences to the affected families. I have sent deputy CM and minister Neelkanth Tiwari to the spot. Have formed a committee to look into the incident and report in 48 hours," Adityanath said.

"Five teams of NDRF (250 jawans) with full equipment rushed to the spot in Varanasi. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of those dead and Rs 2 lakh to seriously injured in the incident," he said.

Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said NDRF teams were reaching the spot besides police personnel.

Local administration was providing emergency services with medical and other teams carrying out rescue work.

Varanasi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.

The PM tweeted, 'Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected.'

'I spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath ji regarding the situation due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. The UP government is monitoring the situation very closely and is working on the ground to assist the affected,' he said in another tweet.

IMAGES: Rescue and relief works being conducted after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi's busy Catt area on Tuesday. Photographs: PTI Photo